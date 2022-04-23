Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to snap him up, GOAL can confirm.

The defender has turned down the Blues' latest offer to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Rudiger is expected to make a free transfer away from Stamford Bridge this summer after five years with the club.

Will Rudiger leave Chelsea for Real Madrid or Manchester United?

Interest in the Germany international has been building for some time, with many of Europe's top teams linked to him throughout the final year of his contract.

Madrid are the team currently leading the race to land the 29-year-old and are in advanced talks with his representatives.

However, United are also still in the picture and are hopeful of convincing him to remain in England by making the switch to Old Trafford.

Why will Rudiger leave Chelsea?

A big factor in Rudiger's decision to leave Chelsea is the uncertainty around the club's ownership.

Chelsea are working closely with the UK government to facilitate a sale following sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovic, but the confusion has put Rudiger's future in doubt.

He was close to signing a new deal that would have made him the highest-paid defender at Chelsea.

The former Roma star wants to have his future decided in the coming weeks, however, and with Chelsea's new owner still to be confirmed, he looks set to depart the club.

