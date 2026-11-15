'We sinned the most!' – Ruben Dias lays bare Portugal's 'deadly sins' after Denmark humiliation

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Portugal central defender Ruben Dias has admitted his side committed unforgivable errors during their shocking 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Dias candidly pointed to tactical imbalances and crucial moments that cost the Selecao dearly in Braga.

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Historic collapse in Braga

Portugal suffered an astonishing 4-1 defeat at home to Denmark, marking their heaviest home loss in official matches. According to RTP, the Selecao looked completely devoid of answers as Rasmus Hojlund inspired the visitors to a dominant victory. Despite emotional pre-match tributes to the recently retired Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Jesus's side put on a dismal display that left fans and players stunned.

Dias pinpoints the 'deadly sins'

Analysing the breakdown in performance, central defender Ruben Dias acknowledged that Denmark simply outplayed them in every department. Dias highlighted how early control from the visitors created insurmountable pressure on the Portuguese backline.

"Above all, Denmark was better, they are a very high-quality team and we know that. Only our best performance would have given us the victory, and they dominated moments of the game that ended up being crucial," Dias explained.

Tactical imbalance and fatigue

Dias elaborated on where Portugal went wrong tactically, noting that failing to establish control on the ball triggered a domino effect of physical exhaustion and positional errors. The defender minced no words when describing their shortcomings.

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"Where we sinned the most, and where the imbalance began, was that they started to have the ball in a dangerous way, and we never found comfort with the ball, which caused fatigue and an imbalance. It all starts there, then other things happen," Dias stated.

Focusing on group qualification in Cardiff

Reflecting on the tribute to Ronaldo, Dias noted that the emotional weight carried the same importance, though the team deeply regretted not securing a victory for the country. Dias remains focused on sealing top spot in Group A4.

"The defeat is significant, given our ambition to win every game. We're in first place in the group, and that's been hard work; we just need one more game to seal the deal." Dias will now miss the trip to Cardiff due to suspension.