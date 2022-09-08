Roy Keane is magic chant: Lyrics, video & Man Utd fans' song meaning

The Irishman spent 12 memorable years at Old Trafford as a midfield maestro and remains hugely popular with Red Devils supporters

Manchester United broke the British transfer record when prising Roy Keane away from Nottingham Forest in 1993, with rival interest from Blackburn Rovers fended off in order to sign the Irish midfielder for £3.75 million ($4m).

Few could have predicted the return that would be enjoyed on that investment, with a man that went on to become a talismanic club captain at Old Trafford taking in 480 appearances for the Red Devils across 12 memorable years.

He remains as popular now among the United faithful as he has ever been, having hung up his boots in 2006, and continues to be serenaded with his own chant whenever he returns to Manchester. For those looking to get involved, or wondering what all of the fuss is about, GOAL is on hand to provide assistance.

What are the lyrics to the Roy Keane chant?

The words to the song – which has been tweaked by many sets of supporters to involve their own heroes of choice – goes:

Oh Keano’s f*ckin’ magic,

He wears a magic hat,

And when he saw Old Trafford,

He said I fancy that,

He didn’t sign for Arsenal,

Or Blackburn ‘cos they're sh*te,

He signed for Man United,

Cos they’re f*cking dynamite...

Check out a video of Manchester United fans singing the song:

WARNING: The video below includes language that some people may find offensive

Why does Roy Keane have his own chant at Manchester United?

While taking in close to 500 appearances for the Red Devils, Keane helped United to a remarkable collection of major honours.

He won seven Premier League titles during his time in Manchester while also claiming four FA Cup winners’ medals.

Suspension ruled him out of the 1999 Champions League final, but he played a leading role in that European campaign – with success against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou completing a historic Treble.

Keane would go on to savour Intercontinental Cup glory with United, while tasting victory in four Community Shield clashes.

He was named PFA Player of the Year in 2000, was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021 and currently works as a television pundit.