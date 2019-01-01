Ronaldo won't be banned for 'cojones' celebration, predicts Allegri

Diego Simeone was hit with a fine for grabbing his crotch in a similar fashion, but Allegri does not expect any trouble for his star attacker

Massimiliano Allegri says there was "nothing strange" in Cristiano Ronaldo's 'cojones' celebration during ' 3-0 win over in the on Tuesday and does not expect the attacker to be punished.

The 34-year-old fired his side to the quarter-finals with a hat-trick in the second-leg in Turin, overturning Atletico's 2-0 victory from the first-leg.

Ronaldo followed one of his goals by copying Diego Simeone's celebration from the first leg, for which the latter was slapped with a €20,000 fine.

Allegri, however, does not expect the forward to serve a UEFA suspension as punishment for his celebration.

"Absolutely not," he said. "I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won't be a ban."

Asked about his side's second-leg fightback, he said: "Right now the balance in the squad is good. We did something special on Tuesday and the team spirit is positive.

"The first leg wasn't a failure against Atletico, and we aren't in the final yet. We need to always take it one step at a time. We are well both physically and mentally.

"I must compliment the guys for their calmness and lucidity they had when it was 1-0 and 2-0. The objective was to not concede a corner to Atletico. Even those who came on made a difference."

The champions face a quarter-final tie with , who knocked out the three-time defending champions thanks to a 4-1 triumph on Spanish soil, with the winners of the tie facing either or in the last four.

Allegri believes the Dutch club will provide a contrasting challenge to the Atletico team they faced in the previous round.

"Ajax is a fast team with players of great quality, who are difficult to come up against," Juve's boss told the media.

"They will be different games in respect to Atletico. It's a mistake to think we are already in the semi-final."

Juve will try to take a step closer to the Serie A title on Sunday when they take on without star forward Ronaldo, who will be rested in the wake of his midweek heroics.

"Cristiano [has] played plenty of games this year. We spoke to each other and he shared my idea about his management in the next matches until the Champions League," Allegri said, before also revealing Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini may also be given a break this weekend.