The baffling behaviour of fans at the 2022 Australian Open has been taken up a notch, with Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev questioning the “low IQ” of supporters that continue to impersonate Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuuu’ celebration.

Since the opening round of this year’s Grand Slam event in Melbourne, those in attendance have taken to bellowing a Portuguese superstar’s famous goalscoring catchphrase at every opportunity.

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and home favourite Nick Kyrgios are among those to have spoken out against the chants, while top-ranked Russian Medvedev has called for a greater show of respect from the stands.

What has been said?

Medvedev, who is favourite to claim the ultimate prize in Australia following the deportation of title holder Novak Djokovic, came through his second round match against enigmatic Aussie Krygios on Thursday.

He prevailed 7-6(1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 on the day, with steely determination displayed throughout, but he was quick to pick up on the antics of those in the crowd afterwards.

He said of staying focused: “That is the only choice when you get booed between first and second serve. You have to stay calm and win the match.”

Former world No.1 Jim Courier, who was conducting the post-match interviews, said: “I know. I know. I think they are saying ‘siuuuu’ which is a soccer, football thing.”

A frustrated Medvedev replied by saying: “Sorry, I can’t hear you. Show some respect for Jim Courier. Thank you, guys. Let him speak please. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. What I was saying is... I cannot hear him, guys.”

When it was put to him again that supporters were imitating a football celebration, Medvedev added: “Break point, second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault - that’s just disappointing ... it’s not everybody who is doing it but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ.”

What else did Medvedev do?

Having taken aim at the crowd during his discussion with Courier, Medvedev was then forced to head for the locker rooms with more chants ringing in his ears.

His final act before making his way backstage was to carry out the customary duty of signing a camera lens.

He was happy to oblige, but made sure to get one final dig in as he penned ‘Siuuuu’ across the screen of those watching on from afar.

Medvedev, who also saw the home crowd turn on him when winning the US Open in 2021, will be looking to keep his pursuit of a second Grand Slam crown on track when facing unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in round three.

He can expect more of the same from supporters that day, with there seemingly no stopping the Australian public from indulging in their latest pastime.

