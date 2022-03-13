Ronaldo 'sensational' but Man Utd 'not very good' despite win over Spurs - Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo is "sensational" but Manchester United are "not very good" as a collective despite their win over Tottenham, according to Gary Neville.

United revived their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish with a thrilling 3-2 win against Spurs at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ronaldo hit a stunning hat-trick to seal all three points for the hosts, but Neville was left unimpressed by their overall performance.

What's been said?

"It was a strange game at times in the second half. But obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo was absolutely sensational," the former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports after the game.

"What a response from last weekend's poor display [against Manchester City] but also the situation with him where it looked like he was left out injured.

"They were not very good, I have to say that. The moments in the game were magical and the fans are absolutely buzzing because they have seen Cristiano Ronaldo and they feel like they've seen something special.

"But in terms of performance, if it is Spurs scoring that late goal, United fans will be going home saying: 'How bad were we today?'

"But big moments happen and the big player turned up and ultimately that is sending them home happy, but it wasn't a great performance."

What's next for United?

Ronaldo's heroics ensured that United moved back into fourth, but they are only two points ahead of Arsenal and have played four games more.

Indeed, even Spurs can still overtake the Red Devils if they win their games in hand, with Ralf Rangnick's side now relying on their rivals slipping up in the race to seal Champions League qualification.

Article continues below

United can still qualify by winning this season's competition, with their attention now set to turn to the second leg of their round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

A 1-1 draw at Wanda Metropolitano has left the Manchester outfit in a decent position to reach the quarter-finals, but they may well need Ronaldo, who has hit 25 goals in his previous 36 outings against Atletico, to be at his best again in order to finish the job.

Further reading