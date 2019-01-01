‘Ronaldo reckons Brazil would have five more World Cup wins with him’ – Danilo reveals jokes with Juventus team-mate

A current club colleague of the Portuguese superstar has lifted the lid on dressing room discussions and aired his admiration for an all-time great

Danilo says team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has joked with him that would have five more World Cup wins to their name had he hailed from the South American nation.

Ronaldo has fared admirably when representing his country, .

Ronaldo helped them to European Championship glory in 2016 and a triumph in 2019, while also taking his incredible tally of international goals to 98 in 163 games.

Had he been Brazilian by birth, then he could have achieved even more.

Danilo claims the 34-year-old has boldly declared as much, with every team he turns out for immediately becoming more competitive.

Ronaldo has worked alongside Danilo at Real Madrid and Juve, with the Brazil international defender admitting to being a big fan of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He told the DAZN series Saudade: "I have known Cris since and now it's very nice reuniting with him at Juventus.

“He has an eye for detail and that, along with his natural quality, makes it impossible that he wouldn't be reaping the results that he has been.

“If he played for Brazil, we would have five more World Cups by now, he jokes.”

Ronaldo had been with Real Madrid for six years by the time Danilo joined the Blancos from .

The Brazilian would only spend two years at the Santiago Bernabeu before leaving to link up with .

He has no regrets at having opted to secure a switch to the Spanish capital, with having been spurned in favour of their Clasico rivals.

“I must confess, at some point I had to stop and think about it,” Danilo said of the transfer dilemma he faced in 2015.

“Barcelona has shown a lot of interest, so I called my dad and asked him, 'Pop, if it was you, where would you go?'. And he answered, 'If it was me, I'd go to Madrid. They look like a more serious club [to work for]'.

“And, taking his life perspective into consideration, I thought, 'Well, this helps a lot. It's decided, then'.

“Then we settled that I was going there. And it was very nice, it was a very pleasant experience.”