Ronaldo rape allegation: Case dropped as Las Vegas officials 'decline to prosecute'

A lack of physical evidence means the Portuguese star will not have to prove his innocence

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be charged with sexual assault after the Clark County District Attorney's office announced on Monday that they 'will decline to prosecute' as the allegations cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

American Kathryn Mayorga has accused forward Ronaldo of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009, something the Portuguese has strenuously refuted since the story came to light.

German publication Der Spiegel first reported the claims, which also included the suggestion Ronaldo paid Ms Mayorga $375,000 in 2010 as part of a privacy agreement, preventing her from going public.

Ms Mayorga filed a lawsuit last year in an attempt to quash that agreement, with Las Vegas police subsequently re-opening the investigation.

Now, however, detailing a lack of physical evidence, the district attorney's office has announced that Ronaldo will face no charges.

“The Clark County District Attorney's Office announced today that it will decline to prosecute a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo.

“On June 13, 2009, a female victim (“V”) placed a call to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and reported that she had been the victim of sexual assault. Members of law enforcement responded to her location to take a crime report. Police transported V to the hospital so that a sexual assault examination could be conducted.

“A short time later, sexual assault detectives arrived at the hospital and made contact with V. Although she knew who the person was who assaulted her, V refused to identify him or disclose where the crime occurred.

“As a result, the police were unable to follow investigative protocols for sexual assault cases or to conduct any meaningful investigation. Without knowing the identity of the perpetrator or the location of the crime, detectives were unable to search for and impound vital forensic evidence.

“In addition, video evidence, showing interactions between the victim and perpetrator before and after the alleged crime, was lost. The criminal investigation was closed.

“V and Cristiano Ronaldo, through their respective attorneys, eventually reached a civil settlement related to this matter in 2010. For the next eight years, law enforcement heard nothing more from V regarding the crime on the perpetrator.

“On August 28, 2018, V contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, asking that her sexual assault investigation be reopened, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the offender. In spite of the passage of over nine years, Metro investigated her allegations.

“A Request for Prosecution was submitted to the District Attorney's Office on July 8, 2019. Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”