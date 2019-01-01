Ronaldo predicted he'd 'smash' Atletico as Evra shares his WhatsApp conversation with Juventus star

The former Manchester United team-mates have been in contact on the messaging service, with the Portuguese having been confident of beating Atleti

Patrice Evra has shared his WhatsApp conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo where the star predicted that his side would successfully dump out of the .

The former team-mates at are seemingly still in regular contact, with Evra revealing that Ronaldo sent the messages about the last-16 second leg five days before the game.

It would turn out that his prediction came true, with Ronaldo scoring an incredible hat-trick as Juve overturned a 2-0 first-leg loss to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

And Evra, a Champions League winner alongside Ronaldo in 2008, has shared his WhatsApp exchange with the Portuguese, insisting that he is the best player in the world.

He wrote in the caption alongside an image of the pair's exchange: "Behind the scenes... these are messages between me and Cristiano five days before the massive comeback!!!

"This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world. We should thank Cristiano's mummy and daddy and of course god for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player.

"Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !! So please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you.

"Enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus#finoalafine #world #bestplayer."

Evra had initially messaged Ronaldo urging him to advance in the Champions League, with the former star having won the competition five times so far during his career.

The Frenchman wrote: "Bro I'm counting on you for the Champions League return!!! I never doubted about you!! And peoples kill me every time you lose or Juventus."

To which Ronaldo replied: "I know. We gonna pass bro. Home we smash them."

The 34-year-old then posted an image of himself smiling in response to Evra's "Viva Ronaldo" message.

The star, along with his Juve team-mates, will now be eagerly awaiting the outcome of Friday's Champions League draw, where they could face any of United, , , , , or .

It's back to domestic matters on the weekend, however, as the leaders face away from home looking to increase their 18-point lead at the top of the table.