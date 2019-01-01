Ronaldo insists 'no secrets' behind his success as Juventus look to overturn Atletico Madrid deficit

The former Manchester United forward insists the success he's enjoyed throughout his career is down to his dedication and hard work

Crisitano Ronaldo insists there are "no secrets" behind his success and ability to maintain such a high level of performance for so many years.

The 34-year-old is currently in his first season playing for in following on from his summer switch from .

He bagged 450 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos in a fantastic nine-year stint playing for the for the Spanish side, and he is now aiming to achieve similar success at the Turin club.

The forward already has 21 goals to his name for Juventus this season, and he insisted his love for the game enables him to keep his standard of playing to such a high level.

"I have no secrets, just my dedication and my passion for this sport,” Ronaldo told Juventus TV.

“I love to play football more than anything else. I've enjoyed myself in , and and I am now doing so in , for me it's a pleasure to score goals and to help my team win, I'm happy.”

The Portuguese talisman lifted the trophy four times while he was at Real Madrid, and could be set to claim another triumph in this year's edition with Juventus.

However, Massimiliano Allegri's men are currently chasing two goals in their last-16 tie following their first encounter in , and will need Ronaldo to help overturn that deficit in their upcoming second leg on Tuesday night.

“The team is confident of playing a great game and I am too,” Ronaldo added. “We are ready to experience a special night, both on the field and in the stands.

"Everyone knows that they are a strong team, they defend very well, they don't take a lot of risks and they play on the counter-attack, but we are ready, and we will do everything we can to beat them.

“The fine details will make the difference, and we want to win and qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Football is like this, we didn't expect to lose the first leg 2-0, but anything can happen, and we want to give a great response in our home, in front of our fans.”

Following the clash against Atletico, Juventus then take on on Sunday as they look to maintain their 18-point gap cushion at the top of Serie A.