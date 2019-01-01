Ronaldo given Best Player nod at Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo beat Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe to the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the Best Player as the Juventus superstar scooped two honours at the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards.

Ronaldo reigned supreme in Dubai, where he beat Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe to the award on Thursday.

It marked the third consecutive year Ronaldo was crowned the award's best player, and fifth in total since 2011.

Last season Ronaldo and Real Madrid took a clean sweep of the awards, with Ronaldo claiming Best Player, Zinedine Zidane taking Best Coach and the Spanish giants earning Best Club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also received the Fans' Award at the ceremony in the United Arab Emirates.

"What better way to start the new year. Thanks for the appreciation and the care that I have received today," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post as he shared a photo of the award alongside Jorge Mendes, who was named Agent of the Year.

Ronaldo has made a seamless transition from Real Madrid to Juventus following his sensational €112million transfer in the off-season.

He has scored a league-high 14 Serie A goals to help Italian champions Juve sit nine points clear atop the table.

World Cup-winning France boss Didier Deschamps took the Best Coach award, beating out an impressive list of nominees that included Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Simeone’s Atletico, meanwhile, were named Best Club of the Year with chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin

Juve's Blaise Matuidi and Brazil great Ronaldo were also among the recipients of the various honours handed out.

Matuidi was recognised for his career progress, while the Brazilian Ronaldo, Fabio Capello and Zvonimir Boban were given awards for past achievements in the game.

Ronaldo’s Juventus have been out of action since his two-goal showing thier December 29 win over Sampdoria.

They will return to the pitch January 12 with a Coppa Italia round of 16 match against Bologna and face a Supercoppa Italiana final against AC Milan four days later.

The club won’t be back in action in Serie A until a date with Chievo on January 21.