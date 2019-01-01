Ronaldo departure ruled out as Juventus expect Portuguese to honour contract

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is contracted to the Serie A champions until 2022 and Fabio Paratici expects the 34-year-old to see out his deal

sporting director Fabio Paratici has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the champions anytime soon.

Ronaldo is contracted to Juve until 2022 following his blockbuster €112 million (£100m/$128m) transfer from in the summer of 2018, however, there have been rumours that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave Turin.

The 34-year-old scored 21 Serie A goals and 28 across all competitions last term, while he has four goals in 2019-20.

Asked about Ronaldo – who scored his 700th competitive goal in Portugal's 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Ukraine on Monday – Paratici dismissed the possibility of the veteran forward leaving Juventus before his contract expires.

"He is very focused on his current objectives, I do not believe in the slightest that he will leave at the end of the season or later," Paratici said.

"He is under contract: we are very happy with him and he is happy at Juventus."

Ronaldo told reporters are reaching another notable landmark at the Olympic Stadium: "How many records do I have? I don't know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark.

"The last time I played at this ground I won the , a beautiful moment that is in the past. Today we played well but couldn't win.

"Records come naturally - I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally."

Juve – seeking their ninth successive Scudetto – will be hoping to see Ronaldo break many more and have been linked with midfielder Ivan Rakitic in an effort to bring further match-winning talent onto their books.

However, Juve have no plans to invest in January following the off-season arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Danilo and Merih Demiral.

"We will not make moves in January," Paratici said. "The roster is complete and it is one of the best in Europe."

Article continues below

While there might not be any new signings forthcoming, January could see a number of departures at the Italian champions.

Mario Mandzukic is yet to feature for Juve this season and has been heavily linked to Premier League giants Manchester United.

"We decided to give him a moment of peace because there was the chance he would be moving to , which then did not materialize," Paratici said. "Now we will decide together what the best solution will be in January."