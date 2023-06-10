WATCH: Romelu Lukaku accidentally blocks potential Inter equaliser and then wastes open header in Champions League final

Romelu Lukaku accidentally denied a goal-bound effort from his own team-mate in the Champions League final Saturday before missing an open header.

Blocked Dimarco's attempt

Headed right at Ederson with own chance later

Inter lose final 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian striker was turned away from Roberto Dimarco when Dimarco headed on goal, and inadvertently blocked the effort with his heel - denying a shot that seemed certain to beat a sprawling Ederson and level the score.

Later, in the final minutes of the match, Lukaku headed a cross right at Ederson from point-blank range when he should have scored. The goalkeeper deflected it for a corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter were trailing Man City at the time of Dimarco's effort, and had enjoyed relatively few chances in a cagey contest. Lukaku had been on the pitch for just 15 minutes at the time.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City will celebrate a historic treble in the coming weeks after Pep Guardiola's best season at the club.