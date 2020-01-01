Coronavirus: Morales okay with restriction on foreign players from leaving Malaysia

Foreign players in Malaysia have been barred from leaving the country by the Malaysian Football League during the country-wide Covid-19 lockdown.

Apart from competitions suspension and training prohibition, competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) has also taken the unusual step of barring foreign players from leaving the country during the Covid-19 coronavirus confinement period imposed by the Malaysian government.

But according to midfielder Romel Morales, the extraordinary measure is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone during the global outbreak, and the Colombian is willing to comply with the directive.

"Health is paramount these days, and we have to look after our health and as well as others'. So I need to accept being away from my family athough it is difficult to do so in these difficult times.

"But I will stay strong for them and will remain indoors while waiting for things to get back to normal," noted the 23-year old player in an interview with MFL.

Morales also expressed his eagerness to return to action for the Mousedeer, who were recently slapped with a three-point deduction for failing to pay their players on time.

"If everyone does what they are supposed to, everything will return to normal soon. What we need to do is to be patient and to maintain our fitness level in preparation for the push to bounce back.

"I will not give up because I miss playing, but my health is the most important thing currently," remarked the former FC man.

According to The Star, as of Monday, March 23, a total of 1518 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country, with a total of 11 deaths. So far it is believed that no Malaysian footballers, coaches or officials have been infected, except for 67-year old former Sabah goalkeeper Hanafiah @ Han Sang Kuang, according to an Astro Arena report.

