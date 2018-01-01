Romain Saiss opens Premier League goal account as Wolves hold Fulham
The Moroccan midfielder struck late to cancel out Ryan Sessegnon’s opener as the visitors avoided a second consecutive loss.
The 28-year-old fired Wolves levelled with his effort five minutes from regular time to ensure that both teams share the spoils at the Craven Cottage.
Saiss, on his eighth English top-flight appearance, was in action for the entire duration of the game but was shown a yellow card in the 44th minute.
Romain Saiss loves a goal on Boxing Day.
He was also on target in last year’s Boxing Day when Millwall held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-2 draw.
The midfielder will hope to build on the goalscoring form when the Molineux Stadium outfit