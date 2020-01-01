'Gernot Rohr is the worst coach in Nigeria history' – Yakubu Aiyegbeni slams German tactician

After criticising the German tactician, the former Super Eagle believes many of the players in the team are just not up to standard

Yakubu Aiyegbeni believes coach Gernot Rohr and a significant proportion of 's national team players are not fit to wear the famous green and white shirt in the wake of their outing against Sierra Leone.



In the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Leone Stars, the Super Eagles surrendered a four-goal lead in the first leg to settle for a 4-4 draw, while the return leg in Freetown ended 0-0, with Rohr’s team looking off the pace in both games.



Even with the draws, the three-time African champions lead Group L with eight points from four games – although their qualification hopes for 2020 is on ice.

Questions have been asked of those calling the shots in the Super Eagles squad and important decisions made on and off the field.



And Aiyegbeni, who is Nigeria’s third highest scoring player of all time believes the German tactician must take the brunt of the blame for the poor form.

Article continues below

“The coach is not good enough, let him go,” the former Maccabi Haifa, and Portsmouth striker said on Lagos Talks.



“Some of the boys are not good enough, I don’t know where they are bringing them from. Who is inviting these players?



“Our football is getting worse every day. When I was there, people criticise us, but we’re way better than these ones.



“The coach is not good enough, no clue. Gernot Rohr is one of the worst coaches in our history. He is not good enough.”

More teams

Former Gabon and manager Rohr replaced Sunday Oliseh as the country’s permanent handler in 2016. He led the Super Eagles to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , where they crashed out of a group that had , and .



He was also in charge when Nigeria placed third at the 2019 Afcon - where they pipped 1-0 for the bronze medal.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Nigeria travel to -Novo’s Stade Charles de Gaulle for their next fixture against Benin Republic in March 2021.