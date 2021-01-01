Robben open to playing at Euro 2020 with Netherlands after bagging two assists for Gronigen

The Netherlands legend got emotional after playing 80 minutes for his boyhood club after a long lay-off

Arjen Robben said he would be happy to play for Netherlands at Euro 2020 after an impressive performance for Groningen on Sunday.

The 37-year-old made his first start for Groningen since September and pitched in with two assists as his side won 4-0 at Emmen in the Eredivisie.

The winger was relieved to play a starring role for 80 minutes and later declared himself available should Frank de Boer decide to call him up.

What did Robben say?

"I've come a long way, that is what I wanted," Robben told ESPN as he shed tears of joy in his post-match interview.

"I want to help the club and I want to play. If I can and it works then I'm very happy.

"It was a hard road. I was hoping for it and I expected more from it. It was tough and difficult, but I kept fighting. The reward had to come sometime. I had fun, like a child, and was also important to the team.

"I'm really happy. This is what I do it for. Starting again for the first time, I wanted it so badly."

He continued: "I have to stay focused on my work. I can do nothing but my best. Everyone is working on it, everyone is participating. Then you want to get on that field and play.

"On the training field I also try to help and take on a different role, but this is it. They just asked me if I needed anything else. I said: 'A wheelchair in the morning!'"

Could Robben play at Euro 2020?

Netherlands coach De Boer suggested on Sunday he could call Robben up to the national team for the European Championship this summer.

Asked what his response would be, Robben said: "Then I'll come! When I started this last summer, the Euros was something of my wildest dreams.

"Firstly I want to stay realistic and see how things go in the coming weeks. Then we'll see further."

How many games has Robben played this season?

The former Bayern Munich star returned to his boyhood club after coming out of retirement last summer but suffered a groin injury in his first game.

After several weeks out, he made a brief appearance against Utrecht in October but was then sidelined for several months as his muscle problem returned.

Robben made his comeback last month with a late substitute appearance against Heerenveen and then was given longer on the field as they lost 2-1 to Sparta last week.

The win against Emmen was Robben's fifth in the Eredivisie this season.

