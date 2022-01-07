Road to J.League - Supachai Chaided

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

The striker’s position is one of the most difficult for any Southeast Asian player to make any headway because of the usual reliance on foreign players in that position with clubs in the region banking on imported power to get the goals.

All the more reasons to be even more impressed with the progression and success of Supachai Chaided at Buriram United where the 23-year-old not only gained lots of playing minutes, he’s doing it at a title-challenging team.

Making his debut at the age of 18 in the Thai League 1, Supachai got into the goalscoring act in just his second appearance for the club, scoring against BEC Tero in 2016.

In total, Supachai has scored 18 goals in the league and another seven more in cup competitions for Buriram, all the while catching the attention of the Thailand national team.

Called up to the War Elephants in 2018, the then 20-year-old Supachai made his international bow against Hong Kong and managed to claim an assist in the solitary goal win in that match.

For someone still considered relatively young, Supachai has accumulated experience playing in the AFC Champions League as well as the Asian Cup, including scoring once against China in the Round of 16.

At 1.85m, Supachai has the stature but perhaps needs to build up more muscle to ensure that he can compete with the rough and tumble of facing opposition defenders who tend to be slightly more aggressive.

Yet Supachai’s greatest attribute is what is needed in all strikers, the unshakeable determination to score and with that, he is not someone who allows missed chances to impact him in a game.

A keen eye for goal and very clever in finding the spaces inside the penalty box, Supachai is a player still with plenty of room for improvement and perhaps more suited to a J.League club lower down the table with low scoring numbers like Kashiwa Reysol or Shimizu S-Pulse.

