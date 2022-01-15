Road to J.League: Jaroensak Wonggorn

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

Thailand has an abundance of attacking players who have the potential to make the grade in J.League with a considerable number of attacking midfielders and strikers but perhaps in Jaroensak Wonggorn, the only out-and-out winger capable of fitting that role.

In the modern game, there are plenty of wingers who operate on the opposite flank to their favoured foot which generally gives them the freedom to cut inside to create or score but not Jaroensak.

A throwback to the more traditional kind of wingers, Jaroensak is a right footer who is at his most efficient best hugging the right touchline and providing crosses for the striker to put past the goalkeeper.

It would be an understatement to say that Jaroensak is quick because the 24-year-old is extremely pacy and that is his major weapon against opposition defenders, knowing full well he will be able to beat them for pace.

Starting out with the now defunct Air Force side back in 2017, Jaroensak’s club career has seen him make a stop at Pattaya United before now settling into his third season with Samut Prakan City.

In 60 appearances for Samut Prakan, Jaroensak has contributed only 5 goals but incredibly has been responsible for 20 assists that not only makes him a firm fan favourite but probably one which all the strikers at his club absolutely love.

On the international front, Jaroensak has only made one late substitute appearance for the Thailand senior national team in the defeat suffered at the hands of Malaysia in 2019 during a 2022 World Cup qualification match.

It is at the Under-23 level where Jaroensak has seen more action, emerging as the top scorer for Thailand in the 2019 AFC U23 Championship where the War Elephants reached the quarter final stage.

In the 2021 season, Shonan Bellmare almost half of their league goals from crosses and that indicates that they could be the best fit for Jaroensak, should the opportunity arise.

Think Jaroensak has what it takes to play in the J.League? Cast your vote here.