Road to J.League - Febri Hariyadi

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

As a footballing nation, Indonesia is probably on par with any country in Asia with the sheer number of talented players and ahead of the queue is one Febri Hariyadi, currently plying his trade with Persib Bandung.

One of those rare talents in Asian football, perhaps even in the world in that Febri is an ambidextrous player comfortable with both feet in all actions performed on the pitch.

Predominantly operating on the right wing, Febri’s attributes allows him the choice to either drive down the line or to cut inside without needing to adjust his feet, making him an incredibly dangerous player to face for any opponent.

With defenders often looking to show the attacker on their wrong foot, that cannot be done with Febri with the 25-year-old equally comfortable shooting with the left or the right and both packs a punch.

In the six years with Persib since 2016 Febri has notched 21 goals and 21 assists, a wonderfully effective player with pace to burn and masterful dribbling abilities that leaves opponents confused.

He is currently playing a pivotal role in helping his club in making a huge challenge on the 2021-22 Liga 1 title with Persib now sitting in second place after 17 matches, only three points behind league leaders Bhayangkara.

Playing for Persib not only allowed Febri the chance to hone his skills on the pitch but also gave him the knowledge of handling the pressure of playing for a big club as Persib is traditionally considered among the best in Indonesia.

Earning his first senior international appearance with the Garuda back in 2017 against Myanmar, Febri has gone on to claim a further 14 more caps with the national team and has three assists to his name.

With his penchant for goals and ability to create chances, Febri would benefit teams who struggle for goals and based on the 2021 J1 League standings, the likes of Gamba Osaka or Shonan Bellmare could use a player like him.

Think Febri has what it takes to play in the J.League? Cast your vote here.