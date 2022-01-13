Road to J.League - Ekanit Panya

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

Thailand as a footballing country seems to have an abundance of talented attacking midfielders in the mould of Chanathip Songkrasin. Another player in the side who is seen with a bright future ahead of him is Ekanit Panya.

Still only 22 years old, Ekanit has already proven himself in the Thai League as well as with the Thailand national team as a player who can provide an added dimension to the attacking prowess of the side.

An attacking midfielder with the capabilities to be an influence out on the flanks as well, Ekanit has all the qualities necessary to make him one of the most potent attacking options to any team.

But his best attribute is undoubtedly the ability to dribble forward with the ball, showcasing extremely good ball control and guile to beat his markers to create the opening for his team.

With 13 goals and the same number of assists thus far in his career for club and country, Ekanit is the man to count on to not only score for the team but also to create chances for his team mates.

The Chiang Rai-born attacker is also a potent threat from outside the box, possessing the capacity to produce outstandingly accurate shots such as rockets into the corners of the net, be it top or bottom.

Ekanit was the toast of the War Elephants early on in the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign, producing a man of the match performance against United Arab Emirates where he scored one and created one to help Thailand beat the Middle East side.

Calls for a J.League side to take a gamble on Ekanit is not absurd given the talent he has and a team like Gamba Osaka or Shonan Bellmare could benefit from his abilities.

Think Ekanit has what it takes to play in the J.League? Cast your vote here.