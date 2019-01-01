Rita Chikwelu inspires Kristianstads' victory over Limhamn Bunkeflo

The Nigeria midfielder continued her impressive scoring form as her side thrashed Renee Slegers' side at Kristianstad Arena

Nigeria international Rita Chikwelu was on target as Kristianstad secured a 3-0 victory over against Limhamn Bunkeflo at Kristianstad Arena on Saturday.

After scoring against Kalmar in the last outing, the 30-year-old continued with the impressive form with yet another strike.

The Super Falcons star opened the scoring seven minutes into the game to inspire her Damallsvenskan side to a back-to-back win in the Swedish Women's Cup.

Svava Ros Gudmundsdottir doubled the lead nine minutes after the restart and Josefine Rybrink made it 3-0 for Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's ladies in the 68th minute to silence their topflight rivals.

Chikwelu featured for the entire duration of the encounter and has now scored two goals in as many games this season.

With the win, they remain Group B leaders on a two-goal advantage with six points from two games - tied with second-placed Rosengard.