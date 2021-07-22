Richarlison makes Premier League history at Olympics 2020 as Everton star hits hat-trick for Brazil

The Toffees forward has hit the ground running in Tokyo, with a treble recorded in his country's opening game against Germany

Everton winger Richarlison has made history at Tokyo 2020, with the Brazil international becoming the first Premier League player to hit a hat-trick at the Olympic Games.

The Toffees forward has burst out of the blocks with an impressive treble against Germany.

Richarlison has etched his name into the record books as a result, with the 24-year-old achieving what no other English top-flight star has managed before him.

How did Richarlison make history?

It took just 30 minutes for Richarlison to achieve his record-setting feat.

He broke the deadlock for Brazil against Germany inside seven minutes, before doubling that lead 22 minutes in. On the half-hour mark, his hat-trick was completed as the South American nation ran riot against European opposition.

1 - Richarlison's hat-trick for Brazil against Germany is the first treble scored by a Premier League player at the Olympic games. Golden. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/nTD4h8Gjg4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2021

Richarlison's international record

The Everton attacker is a senior international with Brazil, having made his debut for the Selecao back in September 2018.

He boasts an impressive strike rate for his country, with the target found on 10 occasions in 32 appearances.

Richarlison formed part of Brazil's squad at this summer's Copa America, where the defending champions finished as runners-up to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

It was during that tournament that his selection in an Olympic squad was confirmed. He is now chasing down gold medal glory, with a star-studded side that is fancied to go well getting off to the perfect start.

