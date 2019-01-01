Ribery targets managerial role with Bayern Munich: I’ll always have a winning mentality

After more than 400 appearances and 120 goals for the Bundesliga giants, the winger believes his goodbye will only be temporary

Franck Ribery will end a 12-year stint as a player with when his contract expires with the champions on June 30, though the former international has said that he hopes to one day return to the Allianz Arena in a different capacity.

Ribery has not yet hung up his boots, indicating that he will go on playing for the time being, but at 36 he is already looking to his career once his days on the field are over.

Having enjoyed a period of unparalleled success in Bavaria, where he won nine Bundesliga titles and also lifted the , he believes that one day he can help the team in a sporting coordinator role.

Speaking to L’Equipe Mag, he said: “I’ll always have a winning mentality in me, and I want to transmit that. I equally feel what the players are feeling and I know them as men… One day I’ll know what it’s like to be a manager.”

While the player’s future is uncertain, he envisages signing for a significant club as a free agent this summer.

“I’m still hungry and I still think I’ve got something to give,” he said. “As long as I feel that I have the high level in the legs and in the head, I will go and get it. I can still play at a big club ... I think. I have this experience that often makes the difference.

“I have always been very professional and worked a lot. All this effort and discipline has paid for this longevity.

“I knew this season was my last in Bayern but I have never played ‘cool’. When the locker room needing shaking up, I did it. I remained myself, a leader, until the end.”

Ribery became an iconic figure in Bavaria after being prised away from for a German record fee of €26 million (£17m/$35m) plus a €4m bonus in 2007.

He would go on to feature 425 times for FCB, scoring 124 goals in the process, with his work in tandem with Arjen Robben down the opposite flank legendary.