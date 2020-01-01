Reus to miss Champions League games with PSG after Borussia Dortmund captain ruled out for four weeks

The Bundesliga giants will be without a key performer when they take on French opposition in the last 16 over the next month

have confirmed that Marco Reus is set to miss both legs of their last 16 tie against through injury.

Reus had to be replaced deep into the second half of Dortmund's 3-2 defeat against Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, with January signing Emre Can coming on his stead for the final few minutes.

The club have released an official statement revealing that the 30-year-old picked up a muscular injury during the clash, which reads: "BVB captain Marco Reus suffered a muscle injury in the DFB Cup.

More teams

"According to the current status, he will return to training in about four weeks. Get well soon Marco!"

During yesterday’s match, Marco Reus sustained a muscle injury that looks to keep him sidelined for up to four weeks.



Get well soon, Captain 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3TyZ4qgpkZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 5, 2020

Reus has been a fixture in Lucien Favre's starting XI this season, racking up 26 appearances across all competitions.

The German has contributed 11 goals and five assists to Dortmund's cause, helping the team rise to third in the standings - three points behind reigning champions .

He is now likely to miss upcoming league fixtures against , , Werder, and as he undergoes a rehabilitation programme.

Reus will also have to sit out meetings with PSG on both February 18 and March 11, which will come as a huge blow to Dortmund's chances of progressing to the last eight.

Article continues below

The attacking midfielder started four of BVB's six group stage fixtures as they qualified in second place behind .

Favre's side were being billed as underdogs heading into the tie with PSG even before losing a prized asset through injury, and the Swiss coach may now have to come up with an alternative plan of action to overcome the French champions, with the first leg set to take place at Westfalenstadion.

PSG booked their place in the round of 16 after finishing top of Group A with five wins out of six - five points ahead of 13-time winners .