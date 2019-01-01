Reuniting with former boss Giampaolo at Milan would be 'special' for midfielder Torreira, admits player's agent

The 23-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy following comments on his struggle to adapt to life in England, but contact has not been made

Lucas Torreira’s agent has revealed the midfielder could be tempted to reunite with former manager Marco Giampaolo at , although contact is yet to be made.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a return to in recent weeks, and his former manager at is expected to take over at San Siro in the near future.

The 23-year-old played under Giampaolo for two seasons in before making the move to for £26 million ($33m) in July 2018.

The player’s agent, Pablo Bentancurt, told Calciomercato that although he is yet to receive any concrete interest from Milan, a move could tempt Torreira.

“I know nothing about the Rossoneri's interest, no one contacted me,” he said.

“I have learned of this possibility through the press.

“Could a call from Giampaolo be something special for Lucas? Yes, clearly.”

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Gunners’ midfield, making 50 appearances across all competitions as he helped Unai Emery’s side reach the final.

Rumours of a move away from the Emirates Stadium for the international have only been fuelled by his comments regarding his struggle to settle into life in , admitting he ‘liked living in Italy more’.

“London is a completely different world. England is a very big country,” he told a press conference last week.

"I had trouble with the language, communicating with my team-mates and with the people. It's pretty rough in certain moments when you can't have any dialogue, that's the most important part.

"The weather is also difficult. You go out in the morning and it's cloudy and you get back after training and it's still cloudy.”

Paolo Maldini, who took up the role as Milan’s sporting strategy & development director on Sunday, is reportedly putting together a plan to tempt Torreira into a return to Italy.

The Serie A outfit could have to shell out £40m ($50m) to lure the midfielder to the San Siro, although they are also considering offering a player exchange in any potential deal with midfielder Franck Kessie seen as an option.