Rennes sign Rugani from Juventus and Dalbert from Inter on season-long loan deals

The two defenders will strengthen the Ligue 1 side ahead of their first Champions League campaign

have strengthened their squad ahead of a debut campaign by signing two players from , with Daniele Rugani and Dalbert joining on loan.

Rugani arrives from , where he made 101 appearances across all competitions and won the Italian title five times, as well as the on three occasions.

The centre-back has struggled to become a first-team regular at Juve, though, making just 22 league starts across the previous two campaigns.

Speaking to the club's official website , Rugani said he was excited to make a "fresh start" at Rennes.

“I am happy to be in Rennes. I discovered a beautiful environment. I can't wait to start playing with my new teammates and help them as best as possible to have a great season," Rugani said.

"I arrive in an important championship. The Champions League is obviously a very high level but I think the club and I will have the opportunities to show good things in this competition. My goal is to make a fresh start."

Rugani will now spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Rennes, as is also the case with full-back Dalbert, who has completed his move from .

The Brazilian, who revealed he decided to join after speaking to former Vitoria Guimaraes team-mate and current Rennes winger Raphinha, returns to having previously played in with Nice.

"I'm happy to have had this opportunity to join Rennes," Dalbert told the French club's website. "I hope to have a good season with my new team-mates.

"Raphinha being here, I followed the matches of the club, it works well. I spoke with him before coming - he told me a lot of good things about the city and the club. I am very happy to be here."

Rennes have made an excellent start to the new term, picking up 13 points from five Ligue 1 games to sit top of the table. They will take on on Sunday as they look to increase their lead atop the table.

This season will also see them embark on their first ever campaign in the Champions League, having been drawn alongside , and Krasnodar in Group E on Thursday.