Relief for Perak after MFL approved postponement of KL game

Perak will have a chance to put all their attention on the crucial ACL play-off against Ulsan Hyundai after MFL gave them a helping hand.

Malaysia Football League (MFL) today announced the acceptance of Perak's request to have their Super League clash against Kuala Lumpur scheduled for Friday February 15 to be postponed to a later date that has yet to be determined.

This allows The Bos Gaurus time to put all their focus on the upcoming AFC Champions League (ACL) play-off against mighty South Korean side, Ulsan Hyundai on Tuesday February 19. This means that Perak can make an earlier travel arrangement for the match at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.

A period of adaptation will be vital to Perak's cause seeing that the current weather in Ulsan is around the 3 o C, which is significantly colder than what Mehmed Durakovic's team is accustomed to. The head coach of Perak welcomes the decision by MFL that will give Perak the best platform to succeed.

"I was worried about the Kuala Lumpur game after seeing the conditions of the players that returned to training this morning. My players are recuperating and all the focus is put on their recovery. We found out about the postponement after the morning training and I'm thankful for the good news to the team."

"The match against Ulsan Hyundai is a big step for Perak as we want to follow in the footsteps of JDT to play in the Asian Champions League stage," said Durakovic.

On Tuesday Perak edged out Hong Kong side Kitchee FC via the penalty shoot-out after both teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time. Kenny Pallraj's winning penalty and Hafizul Hakim's heroics in goal ensured that Perak emerged 6-5 victorious in the shoot-out.

Despite the ample preparation time given to them, it would still be a tall order for the team to qualify into the group stage of the 2019 tournament. Ulsan were previous winners of the ACL back in 2012 and finished third in the K-League last season.

