The former Orlando Pirates midfielder is paying school fees for a number of kids in his native country Zimbabwe

midfielder Marshall Nyasha Munesti has embarked on a campaign to promote education in Zimbabwe through a foundation he has set up.

Last week the ex- midfielder paid school fees for 30 pupils at his former school, Donnybrook Primary.

“Growing up in Avondale and Mabvuku helped me realise a lot of things and how hard it is, especially living in the ghetto where there are less privileged people,’’ Munetsi told The Herald.

“It’s a challenge for kids to get a better education when they can’t go to school because of (lack of) finances. So, the idea has always been there, but I was waiting for the right time to start it.

“I’m glad it has been possible with the help of a friend and a brother Munya Tembo.” It’s always good to see the kids happy and to see people in my own community happy as they saw me grow to be the person I am today with help from most of them.

“I feel the need to empower kids to choose the course of their lives and future from a point of strength, not desperation. Education is key to everything we do in life, and when you are educated, there are greater chances you will have a better life and it helps you to make the best decisions in life."

Munetsi, who joined French Reims from Orlando Pirates in June this year, is also concerned about the drug and substance abuse in the Mabvuku suburb of Harare where he comes from.

“I also think the other challenge was drug abuse, I have seen most of the people that I grew up with, and even younger kids, are doing it a lot these days,’’ he said.

“Sadly, it is destroying their lives and their future. I hope, as a community and country, we can help the young kids achieve greater things than turning to drug abuse and getting to resort to crime in order to make quick money for drugs.”

