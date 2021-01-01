Refiloe Jane: Banyana star shines as AC Milan decimate San Marino

The South Africa international put up an impressive performance to help the Rossoneri return to winning ways at home

Refiloe Jane shone brightly as AC Milan bounced back to winning ways in a 4-1 victory over San Marino in Sunday’s Serie A tie.

The 28-year-old, who was handed her 11th league start for the Rossoneri, delivered an eye-catching performance as she starred in her midfield role, inspiring a comeback victory with her assist.

Following a 1-1 Coppa Italia draw with Sassuolo in the last outing, AC Milan were hoping to return to winning ways but were held to a goalless draw at half-time by their struggling visitors.

After the restart, San Marino were gifted a penalty and Azzurra Corazzi converted from the spot for a shock 50th-minute lead.

Milan, however, recovered from their sluggish start to the second half and got back into the mix when Jane set up Giorgia Spinelli to level matters five minutes later at Peppino Vismara Stadium.

Six minutes later, Linda Tucceri Cimini assisted Natasha Dowie to hand the hosts the lead for the first time in the encounter.

Dowie grabbed her second and a third of the match for Milan courtesy of Veronica Boquete's assist in the 78th minute before the former teed up Sara Tamborini to seal the big win with the last kick.

Article continues below

Jane lasted the duration of the match and has now made 12 appearances across all competition for Milan this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The win keeps Milan in second on the Serie A table with 36 points from 13 matches - three behind leaders Juventus.

Jane will be expected to feature when her side welcome Sassuolo in a second leg encounter in the Coppa Italia fixture on February 13.