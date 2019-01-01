Red-hot Jean-Pierre Nsame leads Young Boys past FC St. Gallen

Gerardo Seoane’s men secured a hard-fought away victory against Espen thanks to the Cameroon international’s double

Jean-Pierre Nsame scored a brace in ’ 3-2 away victory over FC St. Gallen in Saturday’s Swiss clash.

Nsame’s strikes make him the leading scorer in ’s elite division so far with four goals in four games.

Prior to this game, the 26-year-old’s double propelled Gerardo Seoane’s side to a 2-0 victory against Lugano.

He continued from there by scoring after 13 minutes to put his team ahead while Ulisses Garcia increased the lead after 32 minutes.

On the stroke of half time, Jordi Quintilla reduced the deficit for St. Gallen while Cedric Itten’s penalty levelled scores at Kybunpark, St. Gallen.

However, it was Nsame who had the final say with his 81st minute strike to leave Peter Zeidler’s side with heads bowed low.

Victory for Young Boys keep them at the summit of the league with 10 points from four outings.



They try bottom-placed FC Zurich in their next encounter as they chase a 14th Swiss Super League diadem.