Recruitment guru Monchi leaves Roma amid Arsenal & PSG links

The transfer specialist, who has been touted as Sven Mislintat's successor at the Emirates, has ended his time with the Serie A side

have announced that sporting director Monchi has left the club.

The 50-year-old departs the Italian capital after just under two years in the role.

His exit comes only a day after head coach Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked in the wake of Roma's last-16 exit to .

Monchi was appointed on a four-year deal in April 2017 after a hugely successful spell at , where he helped the club to win five Europa Leagues and two Copas del Rey over 11 seasons.

However, he has come in for criticism for Roma's recruitment policy over the last year in particular and reportedly clashed with fans following the loss in Porto this week.

AS Roma and Monchi have mutually agreed to bring an early end to their professional relationship.



Monchi: "I would like to thank president Pallotta, the club’s management, staff, players and fans for their support during my time at the club."



Monchi issued an apology to supporters after it was claimed he made a threat towards them at the airport, although he insisted his comments had been misreported.

and are among the teams linked with a move for the former goalkeeper, who spent his whole playing career with Sevilla before retiring in 1999.

Monchi, who signed players including Robin Olsen, Patrik Schick, Javier Pastore and Gregoire Defrel ahead of the 2018-19 season, will be replaced by Frederic Massara.

"I would like to thank president [James] Pallotta, the club's management, staff, players and fans for their support during my time at the club," said Monchi in a statement released by the club.

"I wish Roma a lot of success in the future."

Roma chief executive Guido Fienga added: "I want to put on record our thanks to Monchi for his dedication during his time at the club and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours in football."

According to reports, Claudio Ranieri is expected to be appointed as Di Francesco's successor.