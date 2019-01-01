Recognition makes me want to do better – Koulibaly on Ballon d'Or nomination

The 28-year-old Senegal international is delighted after he was shortlisted for the best player in the world award

defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes his nomination for the 2019 Ballon d'Or award will spur him to do better.

The international played a key role as Carlo Ancelotti’s men finished as runners-up to champions last season.

The 28-year-old also featured prominently as the Teranga Lions reached the final of the 2019 in .

On the back of his form, the defender has been shortlisted as one of the contenders for the player of the year award along with 29 others.

"This nomination is exciting news to me because my journey in football started a long way from here,” Koulibaly tweeted.

“It is a recognition that makes me want to do better and better. Always better.”

Other African nominees for the award include duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, ’s Riyad Mahrez and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced at a ceremony on December 2.