Real Madrid will have to deal with Bale's agent if they want to sign Camavinga as Rennes star links up with Barnett

The midfielder, who has also been linked with Manchester United, has changed his representation ahead of potentially making a big-money move in 2021

will likely have to deal with Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett again should they wish to sign Eduardo Camavinga, with the star seemingly having linked up with ICM Stellar Sports.

Barnett's agency is most well-known for its representation of international Bale, who quit the Spanish champions in the summer after falling out of favour at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.

Indeed, after it was confirmed that Bale would be heading to , Barnett cited a lack of support for the winger in Madrid despite his incredible success during his seven years in .

He told talkSPORT back in September: "It (the reason for Bale's exit) was a build-up of a clash of personalities, a build-up of not being supported, it was many different things.

"For somebody who has done as well as he has for Real Madrid, he didn’t get the respect he deserved and that was a big problem.

"For seven years everybody’s been saying Gareth Bale doesn’t speak Spanish – Gareth Bale speaks Spanish! Everybody’s been saying Gareth Bale doesn’t care about football – Gareth Bale loves football, he’s never fallen out with football.

"He may have fallen out with other things, but not playing football, and I hope back at Tottenham people will realise and stop talking complete and utter rubbish."

Bale proved to be one of Madrid's blockbuster signings of the last decade, with reports having linked the Liga giants with Rennes youngster Camavinga, who is being tipped to develop into one of Europe's top players.

Indeed, the 18-year-old has already represented at full international level and is also reportedly being lined up by the likes of and Tottenham.

AS reported in November that Camavinga had parted ways with his agent Moussa Sissoko, and Barnett has revealed to L'Equipe that he is now representing the highly-rated midfielder.

He said: "We are the official representatives of Eduardo Camavinga. I thank the family for their trust in me and in our agency, and I look forward to working with them to ensure the best for Eduardo."

Camavinga has played 13 games in all competitions for Rennes thus far this season, scoring one goal, and has insisted that he remains open to signing a new contract despite the links with some of Europe's top clubs.