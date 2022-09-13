Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against RB Leipzig on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid will look to continue their splendid run of form when they host RB Leipzig in a Champions League fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos have won all their fixtures in La Liga so far in 2022-23 as well as their Champions League opener against Celtic. Their young guns Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Fede Valverde have been firing on all cylinders alongside veterans such as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to secure six wins out of six in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Leipzig, have a new coach in Marco Rose and the manager got off to a fine start in his new surroundings, guiding his team to a comfortable 3-0 win over former employers Borussia Dortmund. However, facing a high-flying Madrid will test their abilities to the hilt, especially in front of a raucous Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Date: September 14/15, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 4 is showing the game between PSG and Juventus on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on the Sony Sports Network.