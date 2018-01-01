Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a big midweek defeat, Los Blancos suddenly find the spotlight back on them as they head back into domestic action

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday as they aim to cut the gap to leaders Barcelona to two points before the Catalans tackle Levante on Sunday.

There is certainly a sense that Los Blancos owe their fans after they suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday – the club’s worst ever European reverse at the Bernabeu.

Against a side who sit second from bottom in the Primera Division with just two wins to their credit, there will be trouble for Santi Solari and his men if they stumble once more.

Game Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Date Saturday, December 15 Time 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

IIn the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed via Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Courtois Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Odriozola Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid should have a strong squad open to Santi Solari, but Gareth Bale has been omitted from the selection due to a minor ankle injury.

Vinicius Jr is instead likely to start, with Karim Benzema set to play through the middle.

Nacho Fernandez is sidelined, while Casemiro has also been left out, potentially protecting him for the upcoming Club World Cup campaign.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Llorente, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Position Rayo Vallecano squad Goalkeepers Dimitrievski, Alberto Garcia Defenders Amat, Galvez, Velazquez, Ba, Leon, Dorado, Moreno, Akieme, Advincula, Tito Midfielders Imbula, Elustondo, Comesana, Medran, Pozo, Trejo Forwards Alvaro Garcia, Kakuta, Bebe, Embarba, Bangoura, De Tomas, Alegria, Guerra

Rayo Vallecano head to the Bernabeu with a handful of significant selection problems, including a suspension for defender Jordi Amat and an injury for Gorka Elustondo.

Gael Kakuta is a doubt, while Raul de Tomas, one of the club’s star performers this season, is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Possible Rayo Vallecano starting XI: Dimitrievski; Advincula, Galvez, Ba, Moreno; Comesana; Embarba, Imbula, Trejo, Garcia; Alegria

Betting & Match Odds

Despite their midweek defeat, Real Madrid are still heavy 1/7 favourites with bet365. Rayo Vallecano are priced at 14/1, while a draw is 8/1.

Match Preview

If Santi Solari was not aware of the pressures of being in the Real Madrid hot seat when he took on the job, he is now. Madrid might have closed out top spot in Champions League Group G, but their miserable midweek performance has sparked a sense of uncertainty in the camp.

Rumours that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up for the job will not go away – and are even being encouraged by the Spurs manager – while Dani Carvajal hit out at the club’s younger players following the 3-0 loss in midweek.

Speaking to Movistar+, he said: “Three weeks ago there was talk that the homegrown players could play.

“But it turns out that they might not be worthy of the first team.”

Meanwhile, the crowd took their frustration out on Isco, who has not been favoured by Solari, by booing the Spain international star.

Solari was philosophical over the situation, stating: “It is not a path of roses.”

With eight wins from 10 matches, the coach faces no immediate pressure, but it was a defeat against CSKA in Moscow that sparked the run that saw his predecessor Julen Lopetegui sacked and he and his side must work to ensure history does not repeat itself.

Certainly, it is not expected to against a Rayo Vallecano side who have beaten only Huesca and Leganes this season, and who crashed out of the Copa del Rey 10 days ago against Leganes.

Only Huesca lie below the side from the Madrid suburbs in the standings – but they pushed Madrid close in a 1-0 defeat last weekend.

More than ever, the Bernabeu side will have to be on the ball before the travel to the UAE to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup.