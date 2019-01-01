Real Madrid v PSG: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Real Madrid v PSG for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to build on their win on matchday four when they welcome PSG to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane’s team are second in Group A with seven points from four games while PSG are on top with 12 points from an equal number of matches.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Defenders Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo Midfielders Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos Forwards Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Lucas Vasquez, Nacho and Sergio Asensio remain long-term injury absentees for Real Madrid.

PSG possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Defenders Thomas Meunier, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat Midfielders Idrissa Gueye, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti Forwards Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr

Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Thilo Kehrer are injured.

Match Preview

Zidane's team had an inauspicious start at home in the group drawing 2-2 with before demolishing 6-0 on matchday four.

The outfit have been in strong scoring form in recent weeks netting 18 goals in their last five matches with Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes in impressive form.

Rodrygo's partnership with Karim Benzema has been blossoming with each passing day and the duo have scored 11 of those 18 goals. The pair has shown good understanding and it will be a difficult task for Thiago Silva and co. to contain Madrid's frontline that has been firing on all cylinders recently.

The Frenchman is the top scorer in the Spanish top flight this term and remains fourth on the all-time list of top scorers in the , with an in-form Benzema likely to cause PSG some problems.

The Parisians conceded in all three of their group games away from home last season and while this season they have kept clean sheets at Brugge and Galatasaray, Tuesday's match is likely to be a much tougher prospect.

Whereas all eyes will be on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the duo are likely to start. Real Madrid is a familiar foe to Neymar since his days in . He has played nine times against the record European champions and has scored thrice while he has assisted on five other occassions. He will be up against Dani Carvajal and the Spaniard has not really been comfortable going up against him in the past.

In what is set to be an intriguing clash, if Zinedine Zidane's men can beat PSG in front of their fans then they will also ensure a berth in the knock-out stages.