Real Madrid v Galatasaray: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Real Madrid v Galatasaray for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to build on their win on matchday 3 when they welcome to the Santiago Bernabeu for a matchday 4 clash on Thursday.

Zinedine Zidane’s team are second in Group A with just four points from three games while Galatasaray are bottom of the group with just a point to show for their efforts.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Defenders Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo Midfielders Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos Forwards Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Nacho and Sergio Asensio remain long-term injury absentees for Real Madrid. Gareth Bale is close to a return and could feature in the game.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera Defenders Christian Luyindama, Ryan Donk, Marcao Midfielders Mariano, Steven N'Zonzi, Jean Michael Seri, Yuto Nagatomo, Younes Belhanda Forwards Florin Andone, Ryan Babel

There is no return date fixed for attacking midfielder Emre. However, striker Radamel Falcao is also doubtful for the Real Madrid game.

Match Preview

On matchday three, Real Madrid bagged all three points against Galatasaray, courtesy of a deflected Toni Kross goal. Although the visitors managed to keep a clean sheet, their performance was far from convincing.

Galatasaray's attacking trio of Ryan Babel, Younès Belhanda, and Florin Andone constantly threatened Madrid's veteran backline comprising of players like Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. Madrid found an unlikely hero in Thibaut Courtois, who has had a difficult start to life at the Spanish capital, as the Belgian made three crucial saves in the first half to keep the scoreline unchanged.

On Thursday, Madrid will once again cross paths with the Turkish giants looking to secure another win in a bid to qualify for the knockout stages. But the task at hand will not be an easy one considering the lacklustre performances of Madrid this season at the European stage. They were outclassed in Paris, almost sunk to defeat against at home and it was a deflected goal coupled with Courtois' heroics which helped them earn the three points in .

Eden Hazard has been a shadow of what he had been in . His combination with Karim Benzema is a work in progress which has complicated matters for a Madrid which is yet to recover from the shock exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the Turk Telekom Stadium, their attack looked disorganised and they seemed to run out of ideas when they reached the attacking third. They had 14 shots on target but most of them were frustrated efforts from distance which went straight at Fernando Muslera.

The back four might have won them three Champions League titles but Babel and Andone did not have much trouble in carving them open on numerous occassions. At the Bernabeau, the hosts must find ways to plug the gaps in defense to prevent another European setback. Full-backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal prefer to gallop forward which opens up space at the back and Belhanda with his pace and guile might put Madrid to the sword using this opportunity.

The dominating 5-0 win against in will boost Madrid's morale but their continental form should keep the record Champions League winners on their toes against Galatasaray.