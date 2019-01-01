Real Madrid v Galatasaray: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more
Real Madrid will be looking to build on their win on matchday 3 when they welcome Galatasaray to the Santiago Bernabeu for a Champions League matchday 4 clash on Thursday.
Zinedine Zidane’s team are second in Group A with just four points from three games while Galatasaray are bottom of the group with just a point to show for their efforts.
TV channel, live stream and start time
1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
2) Philippines
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|N/A
|
beIN Sports
4) Taiwan
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|4:00am
|N/A
|
ELTA
Squad, lineup and team news
Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Thibaut Courtois
|Defenders
|Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo
|Midfielders
|Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos
|Forwards
|Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard
Nacho and Sergio Asensio remain long-term injury absentees for Real Madrid. Gareth Bale is close to a return and could feature in the game.
Galatasaray possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Fernando Muslera
|Defenders
|Christian Luyindama, Ryan Donk, Marcao
|Midfielders
|Mariano, Steven N'Zonzi, Jean Michael Seri, Yuto Nagatomo, Younes Belhanda
|Forwards
|Florin Andone, Ryan Babel
There is no return date fixed for attacking midfielder Emre. However, striker Radamel Falcao is also doubtful for the Real Madrid game.
Match Preview
On matchday three, Real Madrid bagged all three points against Galatasaray, courtesy of a deflected Toni Kross goal. Although the visitors managed to keep a clean sheet, their performance was far from convincing.
Galatasaray's attacking trio of Ryan Babel, Younès Belhanda, and Florin Andone constantly threatened Madrid's veteran backline comprising of players like Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. Madrid found an unlikely hero in Thibaut Courtois, who has had a difficult start to life at the Spanish capital, as the Belgian made three crucial saves in the first half to keep the scoreline unchanged.
On Thursday, Madrid will once again cross paths with the Turkish giants looking to secure another win in a bid to qualify for the knockout stages. But the task at hand will not be an easy one considering the lacklustre performances of Madrid this season at the European stage. They were outclassed in Paris, almost sunk to defeat against Club Brugge at home and it was a deflected goal coupled with Courtois' heroics which helped them earn the three points in Turkey.
Eden Hazard has been a shadow of what he had been in Chelsea. His combination with Karim Benzema is a work in progress which has complicated matters for a Madrid which is yet to recover from the shock exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.
At the Turk Telekom Stadium, their attack looked disorganised and they seemed to run out of ideas when they reached the attacking third. They had 14 shots on target but most of them were frustrated efforts from distance which went straight at Fernando Muslera.
The back four might have won them three Champions League titles but Babel and Andone did not have much trouble in carving them open on numerous occassions. At the Bernabeau, the hosts must find ways to plug the gaps in defense to prevent another European setback. Full-backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal prefer to gallop forward which opens up space at the back and Belhanda with his pace and guile might put Madrid to the sword using this opportunity.
The dominating 5-0 win against Leganes in La Liga will boost Madrid's morale but their continental form should keep the record Champions League winners on their toes against Galatasaray.