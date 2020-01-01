Real Madrid quarantined as coronavirus concerns cast doubt over Champions League clash with Man City

The Blancos have revealed that a member of their basketball team has tested positive for Covid-19, leading to a complete shutdown in activity

have revealed that a member of their basketball team has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the whole club to be quarantined.

The Blancos’ football squads share the same training facility as members of the basketball ranks.

With that in mind, precautionary measures are being taken to help try and prevent the spread of a disease that has become a global pandemic.

No training sessions were held in the Spanish capital on Thursday ahead of the announcement.

A statement from Real on the club’s official website read: “Real Madrid CF reports that a player from our basketball team has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Since then, the recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid.

“Likewise, it has been decided to close the facilities of our sports city and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who provide their services in Real Madrid City remain in quarantine.

“The matches that were scheduled for today and tomorrow, corresponding to the Euroleague basketball and soccer, will not be played.”

Real had been due to take in a home date with on Friday.

As it happens, that contest would not have gone ahead regardless of the actions being taken at Santiago Bernabeu.

That is because La Liga has announced a complete shutdown in their fixture list across the next two matchdays.

As a result, Real will also be forced to rearrange a meeting with that was due to take place on March 21.

There are now serious doubts as to whether the second leg of their last-16 encounter with can go ahead as planned.

The quarantine period for coronavirus is 15 days, which stretches beyond a trip to the Etihad Stadium on March 17.

Scheduling issues are becoming commonplace around the world, with sporting authorities and governments being forced to take decisive action.

A number of games have already taken place behind closed doors, with plenty more to come, while La Liga has followed the lead of its Italian counterparts in by postponing matches across the board.