Real Madrid issue official apology to China following Kylian Mbappe's controversial Mao Zedong 'dictator' comments

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Real Madrid have been forced to issue a formal public apology to the people of China following a significant backlash against Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar landed himself in hot water after making comments that were widely perceived as disrespectful toward the nation's founding leader.

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Mbappe meme sparks severe commercial backlash

During an online interview, Mbappe referenced a meme depicting himself as Mao Zedong. The France striker referred to the founding leader of Communist China as a "Chinese dictator", which immediately triggered widespread outrage across the nation.

The commercial fallout was swift and severe. The forward lost lucrative brand deals with at least three different Chinese companies, including Dongpeng Beverage, Mengniu, and Milkground.

Furthermore, the China Media Group (CMG) took major action by suspending broadcasts of La Liga fixtures and any matches featuring the player. The state broadcaster subsequently demanded formal apologies from the striker, Real Madrid, and the Spanish top flight, according to Associated Press.

Real Madrid and Mbappe express deep regret

Facing mounting pressure, Mbappe released a statement on Tuesday acknowledging his mistake. The attacker admitted his remarks were "ill-judged" and stated: "I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities."

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On Wednesday, Real Madrid followed suit with a comprehensive official statement to repair the damaged relationship.

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"Real Madrid C.F. wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any distress that may have been caused by the recent remarks made by our player, Kylian Mbappe," the club said. "Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid.

"The club joins the public apology expressed by Kylian Mbappe, in which the player himself has conveyed his regret for his words and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people.

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"Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence, and cross-cultural understanding, and expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens."

Broadcasting standoff remains unresolved

The rapid interventions from all parties highlight the immense importance of the Chinese market to European football. In addition to player and club statements, La Liga have also formally apologised to mitigate the fallout.

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CMG confirmed they have received Real Madrid's formal apology.

Rebuilding bridges in the Asian market

Associated Press report added that China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that they are taking Mbappe's apology "seriously", though the long-term impact on his personal brand remains entirely uncertain. It is still unclear whether the forward can recover his terminated commercial partnerships or if Spanish football will promptly return to Chinese television screens. The immediate focus for both the player and the club will be on diplomatic damage control to ensure this dispute does not permanently impact their global outreach.