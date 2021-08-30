The France international has been linked with a move all summer and a deal could finally be agreed just before the deadline

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Rennes over a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal for highly-rated teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Goal understands.

Los Blancos have turned their attentions to sealing a late move for the 18-year-old after pulling out of negotiations for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

The midfielder is now set to have a medical before sealing a deadline day transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu on a five-year deal.

Real switch targets late in window

Manchester United and PSG are among the clubs to have previously been linked with a move for Camavinga, who has emerged as one of the top young prospects in European football since breaking into the Rennes senior squad as a 16-year-old in 2019.

He became the third-youngest player in Les Bleus' history when making his international debut in a 4-2 Nations League win over Croatia last September, before becoming their second-youngest scorer when he netted against Ukraine the following month.

At the time, he was being touted for a move for a fee upwards of €100 million (£86m/$117m). However, his value has dramatically decreased over the past 12 months.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Rennes were adamant Camavinga would either sign an extension or be sold this window.

The ongoing stalemate means he has spent much of the new season on the bench, starting just one of Rennes' opening six matches so far.

With just hours to go until the deadline, Rennes have reached a comprimise to avoid losing the starlet on a free transfer next year.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are keen to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes, having only brought in David Alaba on a free transfer so far.

They were initially confident of agreeing a deal with PSG for Mbappe, but pulled out of negotiations on Sunday after having two bids rejected and refusing to meet the French side's €200 million (£175m/$235m) valuation.

That freed up funds to be spent elsewhere, with Camavinga now emerging as their next target.

