Real Madrid fans are planning a heated reception for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Champions League decider - but long-time transfer target Kylian Mbappe will be spared in order to convince him to join the Blancos.

Mbappe, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to pledge his future to any club beyond 2021-22.

Madrid appear to be the front-runners should he move, but the striker could yet remain at PSG.

Charm offensive

PSG visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday with a narrow 1-0 advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie, thanks to Mbappe's late winner in the first leg in February.

Despite the importance of the clash, though, GOAL can reveal that the PSG star will receive a relatively warm welcome, unlike former Barca idol Lionel Messi and the rest of the visiting team.

Several Madrid fan groups are planning to unveil small gestures of affection for the forward when he enters the pitch, while being careful not to go overboard in their tributes due to the context of his visit.

The key factor, according to supporter representatives, is to avoid either openly cheering for an opposing player or doing anything which could anger him or his team and jeopardise a potential deal, and on the contrary convince him the Bernabeu is a fitting new home.

Will Mbappe play in Madrid?

Mbappe gave PSG a substantial scare on Monday when he limped out of training after suffering a strong challenge to his left foot.

But the striker avoided damage to the extremity and was able to train normally the following day, and he should be available from kick-off to coach Mauricio Pochettino as the Argentine looks to defend his side's fragile lead in the Spanish capital.

