Real Madrid director explains why Messi move was never made by Blancos

A galaxy of stars have lit up the Santiago Bernabeu down the years, but no effort has ever been made to lure the Argentina icon from Barcelona

have favoured a Galactico recruitment policy for some time, but Jeronimo Farre has explained why no effort has ever been made to lure Lionel Messi from .

A galaxy of stars have made their way to the Santiago Bernabeu down the years and some have even crossed the Clasico divide having previously spent time at Camp Nou.

Luis Figo famously swapped the Blaugrana for the Blancos in 2000, while Brazilian striker Ronaldo ended up in the Spanish capital after taking in an earlier spell in Catalunya.

Other notable deals have seen the likes of Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo link up with Madrid.

Messi would have been expected to register on Real’s transfer radar at some stage, regardless of his strong ties to Barca.

There has, however, been an acceptance on the part of those at the Bernabeu that an approach for the mercurial Argentine would have been pointless.

Farre, who is a member of Madrid’s board of directors, told El Mundo: "If Messi hasn't played in Madrid it's because we've not been able to make it happen.

"Because he hasn't been feasible or affordable.

"The other mega star was Cristiano Ronaldo, and Madrid enjoyed his talent for nine seasons."

Real have fared admirably without Messi, collecting four crowns in recent times.

They also benefited from arguably the best years of Ronaldo’s career, with the Portuguese having broken countless records during his time in .

“Real Madrid are the most successful team on the continent,” added Farre.

"We had our lean times, but we had Alfredo Di Stefano's cycle with great players who gave us the first five European Cups.

"Under Florentino's presidency we've had another brilliant time with Raul, Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, [Gareth] Bale and, above all, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

"Their contributions have been crucial."

Real are currently in the process of piecing together another star-studded squad.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy have already been snapped up this summer, with there the promise of more deals to come amid links to the likes of midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Neymar.