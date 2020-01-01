Real Madrid confirm entire first-team squad recorded negative coronavirus tests amid Odegaard reports

Spanish media claimed the Norway international had returned a positive test on Monday, but he and his team-mates have been given the all-clear

have confirmed that their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have tested negative for coronavirus, ending speculation that Martin Odegaard would have to self-isolate after reports on Tuesday claimed that he had contracted the disease.

Coverage in the Spanish media suggested that the Norway international had returned a positive test after the club's round of testing on Monday, which would have likely had a knock-on effect for the rest of the squad.

Health guidelines in dictate that all players have to train individually if any member of the squad or coaching staff test positive for Covid-19, meaning head coach Zinedine Zidane would have had to alter his plans as he prepares to continue Los Blancos' Liga campaign.

The report also claimed that Madrid had been waiting for the results of a second test to arrive as errors can occasionally creep in. Regardless, the capital club released a statement on Wednesday to confirm that the whole of the first team do not have the illness.

"Real Madrid CF communicates that after the latest Covid-19 tests carried out on our first team and their coaching staff, all the results have been negative," the statement read.

Odegaard returned to his parent club this season after spending the 2019-20 campaign with , during which time he racked up seven goals and nine assists across all competitions with the Basque Country outfit.

The 21-year-old's performances were impressive enough that Zidane has included him in his plans for this season, with the attacking midfielder's arrival back in the capital marking the only major player to be added to the club's first-team ranks in what has been a quiet window for the Liga champions.

Indeed, Blancos president Florentino Perez, the man who popularised the term 'Galacticos' at Madrid due to his penchant for making big-name signings during his tenure, admitted that the club are unlikely to make any purchases while the transfer window remains open.

"The situation is really bad," Perez told El Transistor . "It's difficult to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with the financial situation and then make signings. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes."