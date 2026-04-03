Real Madrid are no Atalanta… Kane sounds the alarm in Munich

There is a sense of anticipation and concern within Bayern Munich, following the absence of their star player Harry Kane from Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Freiburg due to injury, after he also missed two friendly matches for England.

This puts the Bavarian side in a difficult position ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg taking place next Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Spanish capital.

According to the Madrid-based newspaper ‘AS’, Bayern Munich are holding their breath following the injury, which England manager Thomas Tuchel described as a ‘minor issue’ sustained by Kane just 15 minutes into training. It is a brief explanation that has offered little reassurance.

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The impact of the Bayern Munich star’s absence was clearly felt during England’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay, followed by the historic 1-0 defeat to Japan at Wembley Stadium.

Although Bayern secured a resounding 6-1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 without Kane, concerns remain, as the clash with Real Madrid is a far cry from the Italian side.

Kane is currently enjoying his best individual season ever, having scored 48 goals in 40 matches so far.

With the Real Madrid clash approaching, fans of the Bavarian club are waiting for clarity on the status of their top scorer, at a time when the stakes are at their highest.