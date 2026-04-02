Real Madrid and Arsenal in a battle for a Bundesliga signing

Real Madrid and Arsenal are competing to sign one of Bayer Leverkusen’s star players during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attack next summer, given Victor Giocaris’s inconsistent form and the uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Jesus’s future.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking for a replacement striker for their star Kylian Mbappé to bolster their attack in the coming years.

In this regard, Sky Germany reported that Arsenal have included Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofan on a shortlist of potential targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kowen is enjoying a superb debut season in the Bundesliga after joining Leverkusen from Spanish second-tier side Albaseti last summer.

Although he has not yet established himself as a regular starter under Kasper Hjulmand at Leverkusen, the 19-year-old has contributed seven goals and eight assists in his first 37 appearances for the club.

Koufan may already be a familiar face to some Arsenal fans after catching the eye in the defeat to the Gunners on their way to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The outlet noted that several other unnamed Premier League sides, as well as Real Madrid, have expressed interest in Kovan’s talent.

It added that Bayer Leverkusen have not ruled out the possibility of selling Kowan, but are likely to demand a hefty fee of between €60m and €70m to complete the deal for the Cameroonian international, despite having signed him for just €5m.

Read also: Former England star advises Arsenal to snap up Real Madrid talent







