RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Bayern Munich will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they face major Bundesliga title rivals RB Leipzig this weekend at Red Bull Arena.
The Bavarian club triumphed once again domestically last season, but having drawn their opening game of the season, find themselves trailing their unbeaten rivals.
Can they pick up three points to leapfrog them and go top of the pile instead?
|Game
|RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
|Date
|Saturday, September 14
|Time
|5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Sports 2 / TUDN USA
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport Live
Squads & Team News
|Position
|RB Leipzig squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gulacsi, Mvogo, Tschauner
|Defenders
|Konate, Upamecano, Orban, Ampadu, Talabidi, Jakel, Rucker, Halstenberg, Saracchi, Canadido, Klostermann, Mukiele
|Midfielders
|Demme, Ilsanker, Krauss, Winter, Kampl, Haidara, Laimer, Nkunku, Bidstrup
|Forwards
|Forsberg, Lookman, Ruhner, Sabitzer, Hartmann, Bias, Werner, Poulsen, Cunha, Schick
Long-term issues Hannes Wolf and Tyler Adams continue to trouble RB Leipzig, who will have Kevin Kampl fit after slight doubts. Dayot Upamecano is training again with the squad after injury and is expected to have a role to play.
Patrick Schick could debut following his arrival, which compensated for Jean-Kevin Augustin moving to Monaco.
Possible RB Leipzig starting XI: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Konate, Orban; Klostermann, Sabitzer, Demme, Forsberg, Halstenberg; Poulsen, Werner
|Position
|Bayern Munich squad
|Goalkeepers
|Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann
|Defenders
|Hernandez, Sule, Pavard, Boateng, Mai, Alaba, Kimmich
|Midfielders
|Martinez, Thiago, Tolisso, Cuisance, Coutinho, Singh
|Forwards
|Coman, Perisic, Davies, Gnabry, Muller, Lewandowski, Arp
After thigh surgery during the international break, Leon Goretzka misses out for Bayern Munich, but the midfielder is set to be the only absentee.
Both Lucas Hernandez and Jann-Fiete Arp have returned to full training after issues.
Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Lucas, Alaba; Thiago, Kimmich; Coman, Coutinho, Perisic; Lewandowski
Betting & Match Odds
Bayern Munich are expected to win this match, with the champions priced at 17/20 at Bet365. RB Leipzig are 14/5 while a draw is 3/1.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Bayern Munich are setting their standards high this season, but they will be given a real test as to where they currently stand when they tackle RB Leipzig away from home on Saturday.
Niko Kovac’s side sneaked past Borussia Dortmund to claim the title on the final day of the 2018-19 season and do not want to cut things so fine this time around, but if they are to regain their monopolisation of German football, tricky fixtures such as this are the type they need to win.
Certainly, they finished on a high before the international break, defeating Schalke 3-0 away from home then smashing Mainz 6-1 at the Allianz Arena courtesy of goals from six different players.
Little wonder, then, that the squad have their eyes on a serious push to win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble.
“With this team, we can go a long way in Europe, and I think the title is feasible. Every player dreams of the European Cup. Bayern have not won it since 2013. I think it’s time to get it again,” Corentin Tolisso told Sport Bild, fuelled with belief by the additions of Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho over the summer.
Robert Lewandowski, though, has warned that they face a tough challenge against an opponent that has won all three of their matches this season.
“Leipzig are a team that are in the conversation for the championship,” he told Sport1. “They may have only played three games so far, but we have to keep an eye on them. You can see that they have already developed under their new coach Julian Nagelsmann. It won’t be an easy game for us.”
Reports suggest that the hosts are set to pile the pressure onto their opponents with an intense pressing game, with Benjamin Pavard at right-back pinpointed as the weak link in Bayern’s system.
Leipzig have already scored impressive wins over Union Berlin (4-0), Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1) and Borussia Monchengladbach (3-1) this season, but a success over FCB would top the lot and send out a message that they are ready to fight with the champions and Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga crown.