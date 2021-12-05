RB Leipzig sack American head coach Marsch after Union Berlin defeat

RB Leipzig have sacked American head coach Jesse Marsch in the wake of their defeat to Union Berlin.

Marsch was initially chosen to replace Julian Nagelsmann in the Red Bull Arena hot seat following the German's switch to Bayern Munich, having earned his coaching stripes at Leipzig's sister club Salzburg in Austria.

Unfortunately, the 48-year-old has now been relieved of his duties after just three months in the role, with the Leipzig board taking the decision to make a change in the dugout following a disastrous start to the season.

What's been said?

A 2-1 loss to Union Berlin on Friday proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Marsch, whose assistant Achim Beierlorzer will now take charge of the first team until a permanent replacement can be found.

"RB Leipzig and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways," an official statement on Leipzig's website reads. "The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.

"Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City. A successor for Jesse Marsch will be announced in the near future."

