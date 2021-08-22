Rashford 'very happy' with shoulder surgery as Man Utd star returns to training gym

The attacker has been sidelined since the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley but has now successfully undergone an operation and is on the road to recovery

Marcus Rashford is "very happy" with how his shoulder surgery has gone, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Manchester United forward makes his return to training with the club.

The attacker has been sidelined since the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley after opting to undergo a procedure to correct the long-standing issue, ruling him out of the opening weeks of the new term.

But with the operation a success, the England man has now returned to the club's facilities as he continues to step up his rehabilitation, with his manager noting that he is "chomping at the bit" to make his return.

What has been said?

“He seemed very happy with the surgery,” Solskjaer told United's website ahead of his side's trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.



“He’s working in the gym, we see him every day, so he’ll be chomping at the bit when it gets nearer to the time when he can come back."

The Norwegian also vouched that he expects Rashford to return in a rich vein of form, having struggled over the latter half of last season at various points

“Of course, any time you’re off with an injury is a hard time but it’s also time to reflect and find yourself again," he added. "That’s what we hope is going to happen to Marcus.”

The bigger picture

While Rashford's hit-and-miss form on the pitch for both United and England across the latter half of the 2020-21 campaign made for a club concern, his charitable actions off it have continued to inspire new generations.

Solskjaer has already backed the 23-year-old, alongside new recruit Jadon Sancho, to bounce back from the heartbreak of their penalty shootout misses against Italy in the Three Lions' Euro 2020 final defeat.

Now, with his latest step on the road to a full recovery complete, the forward will be hopeful of featuring once more for the Red Devils sooner rather than later.

