Rashford reveals penalty technique after netting Man Utd's winner against Leicester

The England international fired past Kasper Schmeichel in sumptuous fashion on Saturday, earning the Red Devils a vital win in the process

striker Marcus Rashford has revealed the secret behind his penalty technique after confidently dispatching from 12 yards against Leicester.

The 21-year-old notched his third goal of the season at Old Trafford this weekend, after drawing a foul in the box from Caglar Soyuncu just seven minutes into the game.

Rashford had missed his last spot-kick attempt in a 2-1 defeat to on August 24, but he made no mistake against the Foxes.

The visitors edged the possession stakes thereafter, but the Red Devils produced an assured defensive display to earn a crucial three points.

Much has been made of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to split penalty-taking duties between Rashford and Paul Pogba, the latter of whom was also guilty of missing in a 1-1 draw against last month.

However, with the Frenchman out injured, Rashford stepped up to the plate once again and he was glad to get "back to basics" at the Theatre of Dreams.

“There has been a lot of talk [about penalties] but it is all about clearing that out of your head and just getting back down to basics,” the English forward told MUTV.

“When it comes down to it, that is all you know, to get to the first team, it is by doing the basics and working hard.

“I just try to look at the keeper, especially a keeper like him because he has a good jump and likes to go early. If it is not hard and in the corner, then he has a chance of saving it. But it was a nice feeling to score.”

United returned to the Premier League's top four as a result of their latest victory, seven points behind leaders and arch-rivals .

After dropping points at just before the international break, the pressure was on Solskjaer's side to get back to winning ways, with a run of tough fixtures on the horizon throughout September.

Rashford welcomed the chance to "clear his mind" while away with the Three Lions, insisting that the whole team benefited from a period of reflection.

“The preparations are a lot more difficult for the manager and staff to get the work in,” he said.

“But we have used it as a positive, following the last game at Southampton. We felt we should have won that game so the break worked in our favour because we got to go away and clear our heads, focused on the games with the national teams and then came back with fresh minds.

“As a result, I think it was a bit more calm today. It felt like, on the pitch, we knew we were going to win. We have been playing well since the start of the season. Today wasn’t as good a performance but we got the three points. Football is funny at times and that’s how it goes.

“It is a big three points, not only for the league position but, for the team, it is big."

Ahead of a opener against Astana on Thursday, Rashford added: "We don’t have the biggest squad and we have some injuries, and to some very important players as well, but it shows good courage and strength to get through it.

“We are not worried at all. We have the players coming back and we have young players on the bench who are itching for an opportunity. When they get the chance, they will deliver. We are in a good place.”